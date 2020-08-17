Man allegedly fires gun in Nuuanu convenience store robbery

Honolulu police are investigating an armed convenience store robbery in Nuuanu.
Police said an adult male suspect entered 7-Eleven just after midnight Sunday. He allegedly brandished a firearm toward at least one employee and demanded money.
Police said the suspect fired a round in the store and fled the scene. No injuries were reported.
There are no arrests at this time.
