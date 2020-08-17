Media mogul Byron Allen to buy Hawaii ABC affiliate KITV

The owner of The Weather Channel is buying local ABC television affiliate KITV.
A division of Allen Media Group and Entertainment Studios announced today that it has signed a purchase agreement to buy KITV from SJL Broadcasting for $30 million.
The deal includes transmission of KITV programming on the neighbor islands, and local carriage of four cable networks — MeTV, Hawaii TV, Start TV, and Heroes & Icons — along with a Washington, DC-based news bureau and correspondent, the buyer said.
SJL bought KITV in 2015 from Hearst. SJL had previously owned Honolulu station KHON-TV from late 2005 to 2007.
Allen Media/Entertainment Studios owns 15 TV stations affiliated with the nation’s four big networks.
Entertainment Studios, founded in 1993 by Byron Allen, began buying broadcast TV assets last year, a year after the motion picture distribution company bought The Weather Channel.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.