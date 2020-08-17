Waialua wildfire blackens 2,000 acres; blaze still not contained

Honolulu firefighters are continuing to battle a wildfire that has spread to 2,000 acres in Waialua as of this evening, and is only 50% contained.

The fire began Sunday afternoon. Firefighters got the call at 1:31 p.m. to 65-602 Kaukonahua Rd.

The Honolulu Fire Department dispatched 18 units with 50 personnel on Sunday.

The first unit arrived 1:39 p.m. Sunday at 65-602 Kaukonahua Rd. and asked for more resources. In addition to more ground crews, Air 1 and Air 3 assisted with water drops to prevent further spread of the fire.

Police shut down Kaukonahua Road due to heavy smoke and flames.

The helicopter operations ceased at sunset, but ground crews worked until 12:36 a.m. today, at which point the fire was approximately 20% contained.

HFD conducted an overnight fire watch and operations resumed 7:02 a.m. today.

HFD personnel were assisted by Division of Forestry and Wildlife fire crews on the ground, trying to protect five structures threatened by the blaze.

Aerial water drops were predominantly used due to the difficult terrain and remote access.