VanVleet hits for 30 as Raptors beat Nets 134-110 in opener

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. >> Fred VanVleet scored 30 points and the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 134-110 in the opening game of their first-round playoff series today.

VanVleet went 8 of 10 from 3-point range and the Raptors shot 22 of 44 from beyond the arc as a team. The Raptors’ 22 3-pointers matched a season high and set a franchise playoff record.

VanVleet had 11 assists with only one turnover, becoming the first Raptor in franchise history to combine 30-plus points and 10-plus assists in a playoff game.

Serge Ibaka scored 22 points off the bench for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Kyle Lowry had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists with no turnovers.

Brooklyn’s Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 26 to match a career high. Joe Harris scored 19. Caris LeVert had 15 points and 15 assists, while Jarrett Allen collected 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Raptors, who never trailed, had lost their opening playoff game five of the last six years even though they were the higher-seeded team in each of those matchups.

NUGGETS 135, JAZZ 125, OT

Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 36 points in overtime on a day Donovan Mitchell erupted for a Jazz playoff-record 57 points as the Denver Nuggets outlasted Utah in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Nikola Jokic finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds for Denver. He had a chance to win it in regulation at the buzzer, but his right-handed hook shot over Utah’s Rudy Gobert was off the mark.

Murray sealed the victory on a 3-pointer with 46.8 seconds remaining.

Mitchell was the star of the show in the absence of Mike Conley, who left the NBA bubble to return to Ohio for the birth of his son. Mitchell’s scoring spree surpassed the Jazz mark of 50 by Karl Malone on April 22, 2000, against Seattle.

Mitchell was 19 of 33 from the floor and 13 of 13 from the free-throw line. He also had seven assists.