Central Pacific Bank employee at Mapunapuna branch tests positive for COVID-19

A Central Pacific Bank employee at the Mapunapuna branch has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was asymptomatic when having last worked on Friday.

The employee has been in quarantine since Sunday. Central Pacific Bank is working with the Department of Health as it conducts contact-tracing and follow-up with individuals who potentially came in close contact with the employee.

The Mapunapuna branch was closed today for professional cleaning and sanitation and will reopen on Wednesday. All employees who potentially may have been exposed are in self-quarantine and will not return to work until they are cleared by medical professionals.

“We have prepared for this possibility and have plans in place,” said Central Pacific Bank President Catherine Ngo said. “We are taking aggressive action to ensure that our customers and employees are protected.”

Central Pacific follows health and safety guidelines and requires customers and employees to wear face masks in all branches. The bank also has plexiglass barriers set up anywhere there is face-to-face interaction between customers and employees; and the number of customers in branches and teller lines are limited to maintain adequate physical distancing. Hand sanitizer is made available and employees regularly clean high-touch surfaces and objects. The first hour of weekday branch operations are dedicated to “Kupuna Hour,” serving customers age 60+ and those at risk, including their caregivers and family members.