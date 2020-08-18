VIDEO: Oahu to see renewed COVID-19 restrictions starting Thursday, Mayor Kirk Caldwell says

Oahu residents will be subjected to new COVID-19 restrictions due to the spike in cases, Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced today.

“Effective tomorrow at midnight for 28 days there can be no social gatherings indoors or outdoors on the island of Oahu,” Caldwell said. “The requirement is that if you can work from home, we want you to work form home.”

The following restrictions will be in place, Caldwell said:

>> No parties larger than 5 in private or public setting.

>> Face coverings required in malls, whether the mall is enclosed or not.

>> For in-person spiritual services, face coverings are mandated at all times with no singing or wind instruments allowed.

>> Restaurants are limited to seating groups no larger than 5 people.

>> All social gatherings at offices are prohibited.

Caldwell said outdoor attractions, recreational commercial boating activities and water parks will remain open for groups of no more than 5 people.

Beaches, parks, hiking trails and bars remain closed, he added.

In additon, Gov. David Ige announced that the state’s pre-travel COVID-19 testing program expected to begin on Sept. 1 will be delayed until at least Oct. 1.

Ige, Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Dept. of Health director Bruce Anderson are taking part in a news conference today from the Hawaii State Capitol.

Ige and Caldwell were expected to announce renewed restrictions in response to the rise of COVID-19 cases on Oahu.

Watch the press conference via the video above or go to Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.