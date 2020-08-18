Woman, 47, arrested in fatal Makiki stabbing

Honolulu police arrested a 47-year-old woman in connection with a deadly stabbing of a 43-year-old man in the Makiki area Monday night.
The stabbing occurred in the area of 1639 Piikoi St. at about 9:35 p.m.
Police said the victim and the suspect’s boyfriend were involved in a physical altercation at which time the woman stabbed the victim with a sharp object in the upper torso.
Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the victim and took him in critical condition to a hospital where he died.
Police said the suspect and victim are acquaintances.
Police arrested the 47-year-old woman on suspicion of second-degree murder.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.