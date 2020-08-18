comscore Woman, 47, arrested in fatal Makiki stabbing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman, 47, arrested in fatal Makiki stabbing

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:35 am
Honolulu police arrested a 47-year-old woman in connection with a deadly stabbing of a 43-year-old man in the Makiki area Monday night.

The stabbing occurred in the area of 1639 Piikoi St. at about 9:35 p.m.

Police said the victim and the suspect’s boyfriend were involved in a physical altercation at which time the woman stabbed the victim with a sharp object in the upper torso.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the victim and took him in critical condition to a hospital where he died.

Police said the suspect and victim are acquaintances.

Police arrested the 47-year-old woman on suspicion of second-degree murder.

