Armed robberies of drivers in Kalihi, Ala Moana are possibly related, police say

Honolulu police are investigating two armed robberies in the Kalihi and Ala Moana areas.

Police said a group of males described to be in their late teens to early 20s approached an 18-year-old man in the area of 415 N. King St. at about 8 p.m. Monday.

One of the suspects allegedly wielded a gun and demanded the victim’s belongings. Police said the perpetrators then took the victim’s vehicle and fled.

Approximately four hours later, a taxi driver was robbed by a group of males in the Ala Moana area.

The driver, 28, was sitting inside his cab in the parking lot of Don Quijote on Kaheka Street at about 12:35 a.m. Tuesday when two males approached him and demanded money.

Police said one of the suspects brandished a gun and punched the victim in the face several times. After a brief struggle, the suspects drove off in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle. No money or property was taken from the taxi driver.

Police said the two robbery cases are possibly related. There are no arrests at this time.