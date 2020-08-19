Chart House Waikiki closing due to COVID-19

The Chart House Waikiki is closing effective Thursday until further notice.

A closure notice posted on the restaurant’s website said that management made the decision to shut down due to the COVID-19 virus.

“At this time we would like to say Mahalo to everyone who has supported us over the past 52 years,” according to the notice that was attributed to surfing legend Joey Cabell, who opened the iconic eatery in February 1969, and General Manager Scott Okamoto.