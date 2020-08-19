comscore Chart House Waikiki closing due to COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Top News

Chart House Waikiki closing due to COVID-19

  • Today

The Chart House Waikiki is closing effective Thursday until further notice.

A closure notice posted on the restaurant’s website said that management made the decision to shut down due to the COVID-19 virus.

“At this time we would like to say Mahalo to everyone who has supported us over the past 52 years,” according to the notice that was attributed to surfing legend Joey Cabell, who opened the iconic eatery in February 1969, and General Manager Scott Okamoto.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Waikiki Aquarium closes for second time during COVID-19 outbreak
Looking Back

Scroll Up