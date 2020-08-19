Television and radio — Aug. 19, 2020

On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.

Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.

*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.

TV

TODAY

TIME TV SPEC HT

BASEBALL

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at NC Dinos midnight ESPN2 21/224 74

MLB: Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95

MLB: Nationals at Braves 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

MLB: Rangers at Padres 3:10 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA

MLB: Dodgers at Mariners 3:40 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA

MLB: Angels at Giants 3:45 p.m. or follows Was/Atl ESPN 22/222 70

KBO: NC Dinos at Kia Tigers 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conf. 1st round

Eastern, G2: Nets vs. Raptors 7:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*

Western, G2: Jazz vs. Nuggets 10 a.m. TNT 43/553 125

Eastern, G2: 76ers vs. Celtics 12:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

Western, G2: Mavericks vs. Clippers 3 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*

Western, G2: Mavericks vs. Clippers 3 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82*

Western, G2: Mavericks vs. Clippers 3 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Atlanta vs. Washington 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83

Phoenix vs. Los Angeles 4 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69

GOLF

Northern Trust Charity Challenge 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA Champions Charles Schwab Series 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

AIG Women’s Open 11:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Quarterfinals

Eastern, G5: Blue Jackets vs. Lightning 6 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87

Eastern, G5: Hurricanes vs. Bruins 10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87

Western, G5: Coyotes vs. Avalanche 11:30 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*

Western, G5: Coyotes vs. Avalanche*** 12:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87

Eastern, G5: Canadiens vs. Flyers 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87

Western, G5: Canucks vs. Blues 4:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87

SOCCER: Canadian Premier League

Forge FC at HFX FC 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*

THURSDAY

TIME TV SPEC HT

BASEBALL

MLB: Rays at Yankees or Phillies at Blue Jays 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95

MLB: Tigers at White Sox 8 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

MLB: Mets at Marlins or Dodgers at Mariners noon MLBN NA/208* 95

MLB: Diamondbacks at Athletics or Reds at Cardinals

3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

MLB: Brewers at Twins 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

MLB: Dodgers at Mariners 1 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA

MLB: Rangers at Padres 2 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA

BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONF. 1ST ROUND

East G2: Heat vs. Pacers 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70

West G2: Thunder vs. Rockets 9:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70

East G2: Magic vs. Bucks noon ESPN 22/222 70

West G2: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers 3 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69

West G2: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Sky vs. Liberty 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83

Sun vs. Aces 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83

GOLF

ISPS HANDA Wales Open, First Round 2:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

AIG Women’s Open 4 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ. 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: The Northern Trust, Round 1 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. QUARTERFINALS

Teams TBA 1 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87

Teams TBA 3:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87

SOCCER

Spain: Elche CF at Girona FC 9:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA

Canada: Cavalry FC at FC Edmonton 1:45 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

NBA Playoffs: Mavericks vs. Clippers 3 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM

MLB: Dodgers at Mariners 3:40 p.m. 990-AM

THURSDAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Rays at Yankees 7 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Dodgers at Mariners noon 990-AM