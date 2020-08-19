comscore Television and radio — Aug. 19, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio — Aug. 19, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 10:10 pm
On the air
TV
TODAY  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at NC Dinos midnight ESPN2 21/224 74
MLB: Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Nationals at Braves 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLB: Rangers at Padres 3:10 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
MLB: Dodgers at Mariners 3:40 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
MLB: Angels at Giants 3:45 p.m. or follows Was/Atl ESPN 22/222 70
KBO: NC Dinos at Kia Tigers 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conf. 1st round
Eastern, G2: Nets vs. Raptors 7:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Western, G2: Jazz vs. Nuggets 10 a.m. TNT 43/553 125
Eastern, G2: 76ers vs. Celtics 12:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Western, G2: Mavericks vs. Clippers 3 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
Western, G2: Mavericks vs. Clippers 3 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
Western, G2: Mavericks vs. Clippers 3 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Atlanta vs. Washington 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Phoenix vs. Los Angeles 4 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
GOLF
Northern Trust Charity Challenge 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Champions Charles Schwab Series 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
AIG Women’s Open 11:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Quarterfinals
Eastern, G5: Blue Jackets vs. Lightning 6 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Eastern, G5: Hurricanes vs. Bruins 10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Western, G5: Coyotes vs. Avalanche 11:30 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Western, G5: Coyotes vs. Avalanche*** 12:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Eastern, G5: Canadiens vs. Flyers 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Western, G5: Canucks vs. Blues 4:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER: Canadian Premier League
Forge FC at HFX FC 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*

 

THURSDAY

  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL
MLB: Rays at Yankees or Phillies at Blue Jays 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Tigers at White Sox 8 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
MLB: Mets at Marlins or Dodgers at Mariners noon MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Diamondbacks at Athletics or Reds at Cardinals  
  3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
MLB: Brewers at Twins 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLB: Dodgers at Mariners 1 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
MLB: Rangers at Padres 2 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONF. 1ST ROUND
East G2: Heat vs. Pacers 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
West G2: Thunder vs. Rockets 9:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
East G2: Magic vs. Bucks noon ESPN 22/222 70
West G2: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers 3 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
West G2: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Sky vs. Liberty 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Sun vs. Aces 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
GOLF
ISPS HANDA Wales Open, First Round 2:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
AIG Women’s Open 4 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ. 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: The Northern Trust, Round 1 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. QUARTERFINALS
Teams TBA 1 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Teams TBA 3:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
Spain: Elche CF at Girona FC 9:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Canada: Cavalry FC at FC Edmonton 1:45 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*

 

RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
NBA Playoffs: Mavericks vs. Clippers 3 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MLB: Dodgers at Mariners 3:40 p.m. 990-AM
THURSDAY  
  TIME STATION
MLB: Rays at Yankees 7 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Dodgers at Mariners noon 990-AM
NBA Playoffs: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers 3 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM

 

