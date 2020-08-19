Television and radio — Aug. 19, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|TODAY
|BASEBALL
|KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at NC Dinos
|midnight
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MLB: Regional coverage
|7:30 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Nationals at Braves
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLB: Rangers at Padres
|3:10 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|MLB: Dodgers at Mariners
|3:40 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|MLB: Angels at Giants
|3:45 p.m. or follows Was/Atl
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|KBO: NC Dinos at Kia Tigers
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conf. 1st round
|Eastern, G2: Nets vs. Raptors
|7:30 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Western, G2: Jazz vs. Nuggets
|10 a.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Eastern, G2: 76ers vs. Celtics
|12:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Western, G2: Mavericks vs. Clippers
|3 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|Western, G2: Mavericks vs. Clippers
|3 p.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|Western, G2: Mavericks vs. Clippers
|3 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Atlanta vs. Washington
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Phoenix vs. Los Angeles
|4 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|GOLF
|Northern Trust Charity Challenge
|8 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Champions Charles Schwab Series
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|AIG Women’s Open
|11:30 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Quarterfinals
|Eastern, G5: Blue Jackets vs. Lightning
|6 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Eastern, G5: Hurricanes vs. Bruins
|10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Western, G5: Coyotes vs. Avalanche
|11:30 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Western, G5: Coyotes vs. Avalanche***
|12:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Eastern, G5: Canadiens vs. Flyers
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Western, G5: Canucks vs. Blues
|4:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER: Canadian Premier League
|Forge FC at HFX FC
|2 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|
THURSDAY
|BASEBALL
|MLB: Rays at Yankees or Phillies at Blue Jays
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Tigers at White Sox
|8 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MLB: Mets at Marlins or Dodgers at Mariners
|noon
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Diamondbacks at Athletics or Reds at Cardinals
|3:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|MLB: Brewers at Twins
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MLB: Dodgers at Mariners
|1 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|MLB: Rangers at Padres
|2 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONF. 1ST ROUND
|East G2: Heat vs. Pacers
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|West G2: Thunder vs. Rockets
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|East G2: Magic vs. Bucks
|noon
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|West G2: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
|3 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|West G2: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Sky vs. Liberty
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Sun vs. Aces
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|GOLF
|ISPS HANDA Wales Open, First Round
|2:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|AIG Women’s Open
|4 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ.
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: The Northern Trust, Round 1
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. QUARTERFINALS
|Teams TBA
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Teams TBA
|3:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|Spain: Elche CF at Girona FC
|9:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Canada: Cavalry FC at FC Edmonton
|1:45 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|
RADIO
|TODAY
|NBA Playoffs: Mavericks vs. Clippers
|3 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MLB: Dodgers at Mariners
|3:40 p.m.
|990-AM
|THURSDAY
|MLB: Rays at Yankees
|7 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Dodgers at Mariners
|noon
|990-AM
|NBA Playoffs: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
|3 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
