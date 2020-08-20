Filming of ‘Temptation Island’ on Maui postponed over coronavirus concerns

Filming for USA Network’s ‘Temptation Island’ on Maui has been postponed due to health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, according to Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.

In a statement, Victorino said, “After speaking with the production company, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, the ILWU hotel worker union and our County Film Office, we all agreed to delay production of the show at this time.”

“This was a very difficult decision due to the financial impacts to our local union film workers and hotel workers as well as to the film production company. However, considering the recent surge in cases on our island, all parties agreed to delay the show before production began,” he added.

The postponement comes amid concerns raised of filming the reality show at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Production crew were reportedly expected to arrive this weekend and stay at Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort.

The new filming date has yet to be announced. Victorino said, “We look forward to supporting the film production and other projects for our local workers and economy once case numbers decrease in our community.”

Maui County has hosted ‘Temptation Island” for two seasons and was gearing up to host the show for Season 3.

According to NBC, the show is about couples at a crossroads in their relationships. They give single life a try to determine whether they are more compatible with another person.

The couples take a break from their relationship and live in separate houses on Maui with other singles. During their stay, the couples then determine whether they will remain in their relationships, connect with one of the “tempters” or break up with their partner.