WATCH LIVE: Maui, Kauai mayors join Gov. David Ige for briefing

Gov. David Ige is holding a press briefing this afternoon with Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino and Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami.
Ige announced he’s extending the state’s travel quarantine to Sept. 30. He also extended the 12th Emergency Proclamation through Sept. 30.
