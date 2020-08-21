2 Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu employees test positive for COVID-19

Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu confirmed today that two employees, who are from the same household, have tested positive for COVID-19, and the restaurant has decided to voluntarily close for one week.

The employees were exposed at home by another member of their household who tested positive for the virus, and upon learning the test result, the employees left the restaurant to get tested as well and isolate at home.

Rainbow Drive-In then deep cleaned and sanitized the restaurant. The exact dates for when the restaurant will close are not clear, and Rainbow Drive-In was not immediately available to clarify. But the closure will allow the restaurant to test all employees and do multiple rounds of cleaning.

The restaurant does daily staff temperature checks, uses plastic barriers at cashier windows, and employees have received extra personal protective equipment to use while working.