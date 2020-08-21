Second man, 23, charged in fatal shooting at illegal game room in Ala Moana

Prosecutors have charged a second man in connection with the late-night deadly shooting of a 31-year-old man at an illegal game room in the Ala Moana area.

Bronson Tuitelelepaga, 23, also known as Bronson Tuiteleleapaga, appeared before Judge Summer Kupau-Odo at Honolulu District Court Thursday via video conferencing from the courthouse cellblock on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two firearms offenses in the death of Sausau Togiai III, also known as Siah Togiai III.

Aaron Tuiteleapaga, 25, was charged earlier this week with similar offenses in the Aug. 12 shooting.

Both men are in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million aggregate bail each.

Witnesses reported multiple gunshots fired at the game room located on the second floor of a building at 1666 Kaluaokalani Way at about 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Four male suspects entered the establishment known as the “Palama game room” and demanded money.

Police said Togiai who worked as a doorman confronted them when two of four suspects shot him multiple times.

The assailants then allegedly shot at a surveillance system and fled with the other suspects in a red Nissan Frontier pickup truck that had been reported stolen.

Togiai was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.

More than an hour after the shooting, officers found the alleged getaway vehicle unoccupied and in flames in Waianae.

Police said Tuiteleapaga turned himself in at the main police headquarters Monday and alleged accomplice Tuitelelepaga turned himself in the next day.