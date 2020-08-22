comscore Hawaii State Federal Credit Union Kaimuki branch closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii State Federal Credit Union Kaimuki branch closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:04 pm

The Hawaii State Federal Credit Union announced today that its Kaimuki branch has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, and plans to reopen Monday.

The employee, who last worked Tuesday, is self-isolating at home. HSFCU said employees have been notified and those who may have had direct contact with the employee who tested positive were asked to quarantine at home.

No members had direct contact with the employee, HSFCU said.

The branch will be deep cleaned and disinfected while closed. The ATM outside the branch will still be available for use.

