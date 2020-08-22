Lihue man is Kauai’s 6th traffic fatality

A single-vehicle traffic crash late Friday on Rice Street killed a 50-year-old Lihue man, police said.

According to a preliminary report, the driver of a 2003 red Toyota pickup truck was heading west on Rice Street around 11:30 p.m. when he struck a utility pole at the Eiwa Street intersection. The truck continued on, striking a second utility pole before coming to rest in the westbound lane of Rice Street fronting the Kauai Museum, police said.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Wilcox Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Police said speed appears to be a contributing factor in the traffic fatality, Kauai’s sixth of the year.