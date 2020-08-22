Man, 40, dies after falling into water in Pier 31 area

A 40-year-old man has died after he apparently fell into the water at Pier 31 early this morning, according a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report.
The incident happened at 4:26 a.m. EMS said personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard performed CPR on the man and paramedics took over with advanced medical treatment. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were immediately available.
The case is under investigation.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.