Returning Hawaii residents outnumber visitor arrivals on Friday

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority today reported that 1,602 passengers, including 391 visitors, flew into the islands Friday on a total of 37 flights.

Visitor arrivals continue to fall well below levels from earlier in the summer, as the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine on out-of-state passengers and Hawaii’s widening COVID-19 outbreak may be discouraging travelers.

Seven of the visitors disembarked in Lihue, while 340 arrived in Honolulu, 15 on Maui and 29 in Kona. A total of 515 passengers were returning residents and 169 indicated they were relocating here, HTA said.

The returnees include 41 Kona arrivals, 45 on Maui, 425 on Oahu and four in Lihue.

During this same time last year, approximately 35,000 passengers were arriving in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors, according to HTA.