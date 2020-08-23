First Hawaiian to close all Oahu branches daily for lunch

First Hawaiian Bank said today that starting Monday it will close all 24 Oahu branches for a daily lunch break from 1-1:45 p.m.

The bank is implementing the new hours as a result of the recent Honolulu City and County COVID-19 orders requiring businesses to close lunchrooms. The new hours will remain in effect through Sept. 16 when the city orders are set to expire, unless the orders are extended.

The new hours at First Hawaii’s Oahu branches will be Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.-4 p.m. The main banking center hours will be Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday banking hours will continue from 9 .am.-1 p.m. at select branches.

Kupuna hours will continue during the first hour of business at all First Hawaiian branches.

First Hawaiian branches on the neighbor islands, Guam and Saipan are not affected by the change in hours.

Customers can continue to access their accounts through ATMs, FHB Online and FHB Mobile App.

For updates on available branches and hours, visit fhb.com/covid19.