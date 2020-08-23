comscore Television and radio — Aug. 23, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio — Aug. 23, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
TV
TODAY  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity: Drydene 200 7 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 8:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
NASCAR Cup: Drydene 311 10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Blue Jays at Rays 7:10 a.m. TBS 28/551 121
Astros at Padres 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Astros at Padres 10 a.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
Rockies/Dodgers or D-Backs/Giants 10:10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Rockies at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Phillies at Braves 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conf. First Round
Eastern, G4: Celtics vs. 76ers 7 a.m. KITV 4 4
Western, G4: Clippers vs. Mavericks 9:30 a.m. KITV 4 4
Eastern, G4: Raptors vs. Nets 12:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Western, G4: Nuggets vs. Jazz 3 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Dallas vs. Los Angeles noon SPCSN 23/218 69
GOLF
LPGA: Women’s Open 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: Women’s Open 6 a.m. KHNL 8 8
PGA: The Northern Trust 6:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: The Northern Trust 8:30 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Korn Ferry: Nationwide Championship 8:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
European: Wales Open*** 11 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Semifinals
Eastern, G1: Bruins vs. Lightning 2 p.m. KHNL 8 8
Western, G1: Canucks vs. Golden Knights 4:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
MOTORCYCLES
Styria Grand Prix 1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
French: Strasbourg at FC Lorient 3 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
French: RC Lens at OGC Nice 5 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
French: Stade de Reims at AS Monaco*** 7 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Canadian: Atletico Ottawa vs. FC Edmonton 7 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
UEFA Champ. Lge.: Final, PSG vs. Bayern Munich 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Spanish: Elche CF at Girona 10 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Canadian: HFX FC vs. Cavalry FC 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
MLS: Seattle FC at Portland 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Western & Southern Open 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
ATP: Western & Southern Open 9 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

 

MONDAY

  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL
MLB: Blue Jays at Rays 9:10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Marlins/Nationals or Twins/Indians noon MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Cubs at Tigers 1:10 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLB: Angels/Astros or Royals/Cardinals 3 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Rockies at Diamondbacks 3:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
KBO: Teams TBA 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conf. First Round
Eastern, G4: Bucks vs. Magic 7:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Western, G4: Rockets vs. Thunder 10 a.m. TNT 43/553 125
Eastern, G4: Pacers vs. Heat 12:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Western, G4: Lakers vs. Trail Blazers 3 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Western, G4: Lakers vs. Trail Blazers 3 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
GOLF: PGA Champions
Charles Schwab Series noon GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Semifinals
Eastern, G1: Islanders vs. Flyers 1 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Western, G2: Stars vs. Avalanche 3:45 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Western & Southern Open 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
ATP: Western & Southern Open 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

 

RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
NASCAR Xfinity: Drydene 200 7 a.m. 1500-AM
IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 8:30 a.m. 990-AM
NBA Playoffs: Clippers vs. Mavericks 9:30 a.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MLB: D-Backs at Giants 10:10 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Rockies at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. 990-AM
MLB: Braves at Phillies 1 p.m. or JIP after LAC/DAL 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MONDAY  
  TIME STATION
NBA Playoffs: Heat vs. Pacers 12:30 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs. Trail Blazers 3 p.m. 990-AM

 

