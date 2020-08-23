Television and radio — Aug. 23, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|NASCAR Xfinity: Drydene 200
|7 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|IndyCar: Indianapolis 500
|8:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|NASCAR Cup: Drydene 311
|10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL: MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
|Blue Jays at Rays
|7:10 a.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|Astros at Padres
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Astros at Padres
|10 a.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Rockies/Dodgers or D-Backs/Giants
|10:10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Rockies at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Phillies at Braves
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conf. First Round
|Eastern, G4: Celtics vs. 76ers
|7 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Western, G4: Clippers vs. Mavericks
|9:30 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Eastern, G4: Raptors vs. Nets
|12:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Western, G4: Nuggets vs. Jazz
|3 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Dallas vs. Los Angeles
|noon
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|GOLF
|LPGA: Women’s Open
|2 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: Women’s Open
|6 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|PGA: The Northern Trust
|6:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: The Northern Trust
|8:30 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Korn Ferry: Nationwide Championship
|8:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|European: Wales Open***
|11 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Semifinals
|Eastern, G1: Bruins vs. Lightning
|2 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Western, G1: Canucks vs. Golden Knights
|4:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|MOTORCYCLES
|Styria Grand Prix
|1:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|French: Strasbourg at FC Lorient
|3 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|French: RC Lens at OGC Nice
|5 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|French: Stade de Reims at AS Monaco***
|7 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Canadian: Atletico Ottawa vs. FC Edmonton
|7 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|UEFA Champ. Lge.: Final, PSG vs. Bayern Munich
|9 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Spanish: Elche CF at Girona
|10 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Canadian: HFX FC vs. Cavalry FC
|2 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|MLS: Seattle FC at Portland
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|TENNIS
|ATP/WTA: Western & Southern Open
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|ATP: Western & Southern Open
|9 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|
MONDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL
|MLB: Blue Jays at Rays
|9:10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Marlins/Nationals or Twins/Indians
|noon
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Cubs at Tigers
|1:10 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MLB: Angels/Astros or Royals/Cardinals
|3 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Rockies at Diamondbacks
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|KBO: Teams TBA
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conf. First Round
|Eastern, G4: Bucks vs. Magic
|7:30 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Western, G4: Rockets vs. Thunder
|10 a.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Eastern, G4: Pacers vs. Heat
|12:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Western, G4: Lakers vs. Trail Blazers
|3 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Western, G4: Lakers vs. Trail Blazers
|3 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|GOLF: PGA Champions
|Charles Schwab Series
|noon
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Semifinals
|Eastern, G1: Islanders vs. Flyers
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Western, G2: Stars vs. Avalanche
|3:45 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|TENNIS
|ATP/WTA: Western & Southern Open
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|ATP: Western & Southern Open
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|
RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NASCAR Xfinity: Drydene 200
|7 a.m.
|1500-AM
|IndyCar: Indianapolis 500
|8:30 a.m.
|990-AM
|NBA Playoffs: Clippers vs. Mavericks
|9:30 a.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MLB: D-Backs at Giants
|10:10 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Rockies at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|990-AM
|MLB: Braves at Phillies
|1 p.m. or JIP after LAC/DAL
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MONDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NBA Playoffs: Heat vs. Pacers
|12:30 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs. Trail Blazers
|3 p.m.
|990-AM
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.