First Hawaiian closing branches for lunch

First Hawaiian Bank said Sunday that starting today it will close all 24 Oahu branches for a daily lunch break from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

The bank is implementing the new hours as a result of the recent Honolulu City and County orders requiring businesses to close lunchrooms. The new hours will remain in effect through Sept. 16, when the city orders are set to expire, unless the orders are extended.

Customers can continue to access their accounts through ATMs, FHB Online and the FHB Mobile App.

First Hawaiian branches on the neighbor islands, Guam and Saipan are not affected by this change in hours.

Saturday banking hours will continue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at select branches

“Closing the branch for 45 minutes is a way to provide our branch staff a dedicated lunch break while maintaining our strict social distancing and hygiene protocols to keep everyone both healthy and safe,” said Mitchell Nishimoto, vice chair, First Hawaiian Bank Retail Banking Group.

The new hours at First Hawaiian’s Oahu branches will be Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.-4 p.m.

The main banking center hours will be Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.-4 p.m.

Kupuna hours will continue during the first hour of business at all First Hawaiian branches.

For updates on available branches and hours, visit fhb.com/covid19.