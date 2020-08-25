Hawaii to apply for $300 federal unemployment weekly benefit program

Hawaii will apply for the Lost Wages Assistance Program, a $300 weekly benefit for unemployed workers that will replace the $600-per-week federal assistance that ended in July.

Gov. David Ige and Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Acting Director Anne Eustaquio announced the state’s intent to apply for the Federal Emergency Management Agency program today.Payments would be retroactive to Aug. 1.

“This will bring relief to many who are still unemployed due to the impact of the coronavirus on our economy. I’m taking this action to maximize all available federal funds to help people in Hawaii who are unemployed because of COVID-19,” Ige said in a statement.

President Donald Trump announced an executive order on Aug. 8 detailing the program.

Those who are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19 and are eligible for $100 per week in unemployment from the following programs will also be eligible for the $300 weekly benefit.

>> Unemployment Insurance (UI)

>> Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE)

>> Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Service members (UCX)

>> Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

>> Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

>> Extended Benefits (EB)

>> Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA)

The FEMA program has limited funding, up to $44 billion from the Department of Homeland Security’s Disaster Relief Fund.

The program will end once that money is spent. It is also eligible only for weeks of unemployment ending no later than Dec. 6.