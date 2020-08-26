2 Hawaii residents, 1 visitor arrested for allegedly violating 14-day travel quarantine

Authorities have arrested two residents and a visitor Tuesday for allegedly violating the state’s mandatory 14-day travel quarantine.

The Hawaii Department of the Attorney General said a witness reported a visitor posting videos on social media of her violating the quarantine.

Special agents arrested 23-year-old Julia E. Abraham of Germany, Md., and her Honolulu host, 22-year-old Antoinette Hebron. The attorney general’s office said the pair was arrested after shopping inside a store at a local shopping center.

Both Abraham and Hebron were charged with violating emergency rules. Bail has been set at $2,000 each.

Law enforcement also arrested Brian Alves, 37, of Aiea after a witness spotted him at a grocery store Saturday a day after his arrival on Oahu.

Alves was charged with violating the emergency rules and released after posting $2,000 bail.