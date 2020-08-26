2 Hawaii residents, 1 visitor arrested for allegedly violating 14-day travel quarantine

Authorities have arrested two residents and a visitor Tuesday for allegedly violating the state’s mandatory 14-day travel quarantine.
The Hawaii Department of the Attorney General said a witness reported a visitor posting videos on social media of her violating the quarantine.
Special agents arrested 23-year-old Julia E. Abraham of Germany, Md., and her Honolulu host, 22-year-old Antoinette Hebron. The attorney general’s office said the pair was arrested after shopping inside a store at a local shopping center.
Both Abraham and Hebron were charged with violating emergency rules. Bail has been set at $2,000 each.
Law enforcement also arrested Brian Alves, 37, of Aiea after a witness spotted him at a grocery store Saturday a day after his arrival on Oahu.
Alves was charged with violating the emergency rules and released after posting $2,000 bail.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.