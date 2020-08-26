comscore 2 Oahu men with coronavirus die as Hawaii sees 277 new cases | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
2 Oahu men with coronavirus die as Hawaii sees 277 new cases

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 am
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / AUG. 22 Kalihi Kai Urgent Care technician Vince Tenorio administers a COVID-19 test to Roy Uesugi at Geiger Community Park in Ewa Beach. Honolulu Kirk Caldwell on Tuesday announced a plan to hire hundreds of additional contact tracers and to conduct surge testing over the next two weeks in response to the triple-digit increases in new daily coronavirus cases, mostly on Oahu.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / AUG. 22

    Kalihi Kai Urgent Care technician Vince Tenorio administers a COVID-19 test to Roy Uesugi at Geiger Community Park in Ewa Beach. Honolulu Kirk Caldwell on Tuesday announced a plan to hire hundreds of additional contact tracers and to conduct surge testing over the next two weeks in response to the triple-digit increases in new daily coronavirus cases, mostly on Oahu.

Health officials today reported two more deaths on Oahu and 277 new cases statewide today, raising the Hawaii’s fatality rate to 51 and the total case count to 7,260 since the start of the pandemic.

The state Department of Health said both fatalities were hospitalized men who had underlying health conditions. One was in the 50 to 59-year-old age group, and the other was between 60-to-69-years old.

“The tragic loss of our loved ones and our neighbors is devastating and sadly, more deaths are expected as our case numbers continue to be high,” state Health Director Bruce Anderson said in a news release. “We can work together to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by consistently practicing the 3W’s (wash your hands, watch your distance, wear your mask), and abiding by all State and County restrictions currently in place. We all can do our part to get the infection rate across Hawaii back under control,” he said.

Health officials said there are indications that infections in Honolulu are beginning to stabilize, but they are concerned about growing cases on Maui and Hawaii island.

Oahu had 245 new cases today for a total of 6,626, Hawaii island had 23 new cases for a total of 243 since the start of the pandemic, and Maui had eight new cases for a total of 311.

Clusters on Maui include cases at an assisted living facility and new cases associated with a hospital, officials said.

