Multiple-vehicle crash on H-1 westbound in Halawa leaves 1 man dead

Honolulu police have closed all westbound lanes of the H-1 freeway in Halawa and are diverting traffic to the Pearl Harbor offramp due to an early morning collision in the Halawa area today.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash that involved at least three vehicles at about 4:15 a.m.

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, according to EMS spokeswoman Shayne Enright.

Paramedics treated a second person at the scene who opted not to be transported to a hospital.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.