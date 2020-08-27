Pretrial detainee scales fence, escapes from Maui Community Correctional Center

A pretrial detainee from Maui Community Correctional Center escaped from the facility this evening, the state Department of Public Safety reported.

At just past 7 p.m., John Kahalehoe, 27, scaled the facility’s fence and ran into the cemetery next to MCCC, DPS reported.

Staff chased him through the cemetery, but they lost sight of him in a construction area. A lockdown was ordered for the facility’s’s Dorm 2, where Kahalehoe escaped from.

Kahalehoe is awaiting trial for a a number of charges, including unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, second-degree theft, third-degree theft, first-degree burglary. He will also face an escape charge when found.

He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.