Zippy’s Vineyard employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Zippy’s employee working at the Vineyard Boulevard location has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee received the positive test result on Thursday and informed management, according to an Instagram post from Zippy’s shared Thursday. The employee last worked there on Sunday.

As a precaution, Vineyard management said they performed “heavy sanitation” Tuesday and continued “deeper sanitation” at the front and back of the restaurant after closing.

“We do not believe this case to be related to the other positive case at this location last week, as the affected employees did not work together,” according to Zippy’s Instagram. “We are working with public health authorities to ensure that this is the case.”

The restaurant will remain open for takeout, but the dining area will be closed due to the Oahu stay-at-home, work-from-home mandate.

“We wish our affected employee a swift recovery,” the Instagram post said.