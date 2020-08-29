Television and radio – Aug. 29, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***—delayed. West Coast MLB games subject to blackout.
|TV
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Formula One Belgian Grand Prix qualif.
|2:55 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group
|9:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|NASCAR Cup Coke Zero Sugar 400
|1 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|BASEBALL
|MLB: Indians at Cardinals
|7 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|MLB: Royals at White Sox
|8 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MLB: Cubs at Reds
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Regional coverage
|12:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Dodgers at Rangers
|1 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|MLB: Padres at Rockies
|2 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|MLB: Mariners at Angels
|3:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Mariners at Angels
|3:30 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|KBO: Doosan Bears at LG Twins
|9:55 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS
|East first round: Magic vs. Bucks
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|West first round: Thunder vs. Rockets
|12:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|West first round: Lakers vs. Blazers
|3 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Liberty vs. Aces
|6 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Wings vs. Fever
|10 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Storm vs. Sky***
|11 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|BOXING
|Thomas LaManna vs. Brian Mendoza
|noon
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti
|2 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
|Stage 1
|2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
|Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL
|Trinity Christian (TX) at Knoxville Catholic (TN)
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Bentonville West (AR) at Broken Arrow (OK)
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|St. Xavier (OH) at Brownsburg (IN)
|noon
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Century Bismarck (ND) at Legacy Bismarck (ND)
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|GOLF
|European UK Championship
|1:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA BMW Championship
|6 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA BMW Championship
|9 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Korn Ferry Championship
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA NW Arkansas Championship
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
|East, Game 4: Lightning vs. Bruins
|6 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|East, Game 3: Flyers vs. Islanders
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|West, Game 3: Golden Knights vs. Canucks
|3:45 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|UFC Fight Night prelims
|noon
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MOTORCYCLES
|Motoamerica Superbike Ridge Motorsports Park
|noon
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SOCCER
|French: Rennes vs. Montpellier
|4:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Canadian: Valour vs. Edmonton
|5:45 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|French: Strasbourg vs. Nice
|8:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|MLS: New England vs. N.Y. Red Bulls
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MLS: L.A. Galaxy vs. San Jose
|4:30 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|SOFTBALL: ATHLETES UNLIMITED
|Purple at Orange
|7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Blue at Gold
|10 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|TENNIS
|ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, doubles
|6 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|WTA Western & Southern Open, final
|10 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|ATP Western & Southern Open, final
|noon
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Sunday
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Formula One Belgian Grand Prix
|3:05 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Gander Trucks WWT Raceway 200
|6 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group
|9:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL
|MLB: Mets at Yankees
|7 a.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|MLB: Dodgers at Rangers
|8:30 a.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|MLB: Padres at Rockies
|9 a.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|MLB: Mariners at Angels
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Mariners at Angels
|10 a.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|MLB: Yankees at Mets
|10 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MLB: Braves at Phillies
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS
|East semis: Celtics vs. Raptors
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|West first round: Clippers vs. Mavericks
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|West first round: Nuggets vs. Jazz
|2:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
|Stage 2
|1:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL
|Pickerington North (OH) at Pickerington Central (OH)
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|GOLF
|European UK Championship
|1:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA BMW Championship
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA BMW Championship
|9 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Korn Ferry Championship
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA NW Arkansas Championship
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
|West, Game 4: Avalanche vs. Stars
|Noon
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|East, Game 4: Flyers vs. Islanders
|2 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|West, Game 3: Golden Knights vs. Canucks
|4:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|MOTORCYCLES
|Motoamerica Superbike Ridge Motorsports Park
|noon
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOCCER
|French: Metz vs. Monaco
|2:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Canadian: Atletico Ottawa vs. Forge
|8:45 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|French: Stade Brestois vs. Marseille
|8:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|MLS: Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Radio
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|NHL playoffs: Lightning vs. Bruins
|6 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Indians vs. Cardinals
|6:30 a.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|NBA playoffs: Thunder vs. Rockets
|Noon
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|MLB: Giants at Diamondbacks
|1:40 p.m.
|1500-AM
|Sunday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Mets vs. Yankees (DH)
|6:25 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NBA playoffs: Clippers vs. Mavericks
|9 a.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|MLB: Phillies vs. Braves
|noon/JIP
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.