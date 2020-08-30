Bank of Hawaii Moiliili branch employee tests positive for COVID-19

Bank of Hawaii said today that an employee at its Moiliili branch has tested positive for COVID-19.
The bank became aware of the positive test result Saturday night. company officials said.
The employee last worked on Aug. 21 and typically works from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The individual had no close contact with customers, according to the company.
Officials said any employees who had close contact with the employee will be tested and asked to self-quarantine, and that the branch has been professionally cleaned.
The branch will remain open for regular business hours.
