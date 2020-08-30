comscore Television and radio — Aug. 30, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio — Aug. 30, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 am
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***—delayed. Some West Coast MLB, NBA games subject to blackout.
TV
TODAY  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Belgian Grand Prix 3:05 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
NASCAR Truck: WWT Raceway 200 6 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
IndyCar: Bommarito Auto Group Race 2 9:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: MLB
Yankees at Mets (G1) 7:05 a.m. TBS 28/551 121
Dodgers at Rangers 8:35 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Padres at Rockies 9:10 a.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
Yankees at Mets (G2) 10:05 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Mariners at Angels 10:10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Mariners at Angels 10:10 a.m. FSW 20/226 81*
Braves at Phillies 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Braves at Phillies, statcast edition 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs
Eastern semi, G1: Celtics vs. Raptors 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Western 1st rd, G6: Clippers vs. Mavericks 9:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Western 1st rd, G6: Clippers vs. Mavericks 9:30 a.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
Western 1st rd, G6: Nuggets vs. Jazz 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Atlanta vs. Los Angeles 2 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
CYCLING: Tour de France
Stage 2 1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL
Pickerington North vs. Pickerington Central 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
GOLF
European: UK Championship 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: BMW Championship 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: BMW Championship 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Korn Ferry: Tour Championship 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: NW Arkansas Championship 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Second Round
Western, G4: Avalanche vs. Stars noon NBCSN 19/210 87
Eastern, G4: Flyers vs. Islanders 2 p.m. KHNL 8 8
Western, G4: Golden Knights vs. Canucks 4:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
MOTORCYCLES: Superbike
Ridge Motorsports Park, day 2 noon FS1 NA/214 75
SOCCER
French: AS Monaco at Metz 3 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
French: Lille at Stade de Reims 7 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Canadian: Forge FC vs. Atletico Ottawa 9 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
French: Marseille at Stade Brestois 9 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
MLS: Los Angeles FC at Seattle FC 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

 

MONDAY

  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
NASCAR: Whelen Modified Tour Series 9 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL
MLB: Mariners at Angels 10:10 a.m. FSW 20/226 81*
MLB: Cardinals at Reds 12:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLB: Padres at Rockies 3:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLB: Padres at Rockies 3:30 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
KBO: Teams TBA 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs
Eastern semi, G1: Heat vs. Bucks 12:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Western Rd. 1, G6: Rockets vs. Thunder 3 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Chicago vs. Indiana noon CBSSN NA/247* 83
Los Angeles vs. Minnesota 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
CYCLING: Tour de France
Stage 3 1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
HOCKEY: Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Second Round
Eastern, G5: Bruins vs. Lightning 1 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Western, G5: Stars vs. Avalanche 3:45 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
TENNIS
U.S. Open 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
U.S. Open 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
MLB: Mets at Yankees (DH) 7:05 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Dodgers at Rangers 8:35 a.m. 990-AM
NBA Playoffs: Clippers vs. Mavericks 9:30 a.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MLB: Braves at Phillies 1 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MONDAY  
  TIME STATION
MLB: Rays at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM
NBA Playoffs: teams TBA TBA TBA

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Tua Tagovailoa emotional after learning of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s mom’s death
Looking Back

Scroll Up