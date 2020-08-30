Television and radio — Aug. 30, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***—delayed. Some West Coast MLB, NBA games subject to blackout.
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Formula 1: Belgian Grand Prix
|3:05 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|NASCAR Truck: WWT Raceway 200
|6 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|IndyCar: Bommarito Auto Group Race 2
|9:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Yankees at Mets (G1)
|7:05 a.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|Dodgers at Rangers
|8:35 a.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Padres at Rockies
|9:10 a.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Yankees at Mets (G2)
|10:05 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Mariners at Angels
|10:10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Mariners at Angels
|10:10 a.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|Braves at Phillies
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Braves at Phillies, statcast edition
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs
|Eastern semi, G1: Celtics vs. Raptors
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Western 1st rd, G6: Clippers vs. Mavericks
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Western 1st rd, G6: Clippers vs. Mavericks
|9:30 a.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|Western 1st rd, G6: Nuggets vs. Jazz
|2:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Atlanta vs. Los Angeles
|2 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|CYCLING: Tour de France
|Stage 2
|1:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL
|Pickerington North vs. Pickerington Central
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|GOLF
|European: UK Championship
|1:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: BMW Championship
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: BMW Championship
|9 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Korn Ferry: Tour Championship
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: NW Arkansas Championship
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Second Round
|Western, G4: Avalanche vs. Stars
|noon
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Eastern, G4: Flyers vs. Islanders
|2 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Western, G4: Golden Knights vs. Canucks
|4:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|MOTORCYCLES: Superbike
|Ridge Motorsports Park, day 2
|noon
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOCCER
|French: AS Monaco at Metz
|3 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|French: Lille at Stade de Reims
|7 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Canadian: Forge FC vs. Atletico Ottawa
|9 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|French: Marseille at Stade Brestois
|9 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|MLS: Los Angeles FC at Seattle FC
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|
MONDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|NASCAR: Whelen Modified Tour Series
|9 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL
|MLB: Mariners at Angels
|10:10 a.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|MLB: Cardinals at Reds
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLB: Padres at Rockies
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLB: Padres at Rockies
|3:30 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|KBO: Teams TBA
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs
|Eastern semi, G1: Heat vs. Bucks
|12:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Western Rd. 1, G6: Rockets vs. Thunder
|3 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Chicago vs. Indiana
|noon
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Los Angeles vs. Minnesota
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|CYCLING: Tour de France
|Stage 3
|1:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|HOCKEY: Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Second Round
|Eastern, G5: Bruins vs. Lightning
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Western, G5: Stars vs. Avalanche
|3:45 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|U.S. Open
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Mets at Yankees (DH)
|7:05 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Dodgers at Rangers
|8:35 a.m.
|990-AM
|NBA Playoffs: Clippers vs. Mavericks
|9:30 a.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MLB: Braves at Phillies
|1 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MONDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Rays at Yankees
|1:05 p.m.
|1500-AM
|NBA Playoffs: teams TBA
|TBA
|TBA
