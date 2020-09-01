comscore 1 man believed drowned as storms flood Oklahoma, Arkansas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

1 man believed drowned as storms flood Oklahoma, Arkansas

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Oklahoma City firefighters today search Ski Island Lake for a driver that was possibly caught in floodwaters in Oklahoma City.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Oklahoma City firefighters today search Ski Island Lake for a driver that was possibly caught in floodwaters in Oklahoma City.

TULSA, Okla. >> A man is believed to have drowned when his vehicle was swept off an Oklahoma City street during heavy rainfall, authorities said today.

The man’s body had not been found this afternoon, but he is not believed to have survived, said District Fire Chief Benny Fulkerson.

The man was last seen shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday standing atop his vehicle, which was later found submerged, Fulkerson said.

More than 6 inches of rain fell in the area between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., said National Weather Service meteorologist John Pike in Norman.

Up to 8 inches of rain fell in isolated areas of southeastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas and high water rescues were required in LeFlore County, Oklahoma, and Sebastian County, Arkansas, National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Sellers said.

The rain was expected to continue for at least another day in southeast Oklahoma, according to Sellers.

In western Arkansas, forecasters warned of dangerous flash flooding later Tuesday and Wednesday as heavy rainfall was predicted in areas with already saturated ground.

The storms also led to tornado warnings in parts of central Arkansas this afternoon, but no damage was immediately reported.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Large antibody study offers hope for coronavirus vaccine efforts
Looking Back

Scroll Up