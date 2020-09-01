3 more OCCC staff test positive for COVID-19

Three more staff at Oahu Community Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, the state Department of Public Safety reported.

The new cases bring the total staff with COVID-19 at the facility to 66. Of those cases, 43 are still active cases, DPS reported.

Between the state’s eight jails and prisons and the Sheriff’s Division, DPS reported a total of 74 staff who have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 47 active cases as of Tuesday, a drop from 54 on Monday, the department said.

DPS reported that it only received two inmate test results from OCCC Tuesday, and both were negative. No new cases for any other prison or jail in the department were reported Tuesday, either.

The active cases among inmates inmates dropped from 81 Monday to 73 Tuesday. There are now 216 inmates at OCCC who have recovered from COVID-19.