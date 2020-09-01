comscore Chasid Sapolu, who went on voluntary leave after receiving subject letter, returns to Honolulu prosecutors office | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chasid Sapolu, who went on voluntary leave after receiving subject letter, returns to Honolulu prosecutors office

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:22 pm
First Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chasid Sapolu returned to work Tuesday for the first time in over a year and half, reporting to the Juvenile Offender Unit in the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Sapolu went on voluntary leave after receiving a “subject letter” in the federal public corruption case against former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.

A subject letter means Sapolu was suspected of engaging in misconduct but authorities needed more time to investigate. At the time, Sapolu denied any wrongdoing and said he planned to cooperate with the federal investigation.

“Chasid is a talented attorney,” said acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto in a statement. “He has been on the sideline for a long time. Now more than ever we can use all the help we can get. We welcome Chasid back and have already put him to work.”

Nadamoto became acting prosecuting attorney when Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro went on paid leave in March 2019 after receiving stronger target letter in the Kealoha case.

Sapolu has worked as a deputy prosecutor since 2011, including in the Career Criminal Unit. In December 2017 Kaneshiro appointed him to the No. 2 position in the department.

