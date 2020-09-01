H-3 freeway remains shut down in both directions as COVID-19 surge testing continues

Both sides of the H-3 freeway are open for COVID-19 surge testing today in an effort to test as many Oahu residents as possible.

Honolulu police shut down the freeway in both directions starting at 5 a.m. to prepare for surge testing which began at 9 a.m. and will continue until 2 p.m.

The H-3 is scheduled to reopen to regular traffic at 6 p.m. Surge testing on the freeway will also be held Thursday during the same 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. testing hours.

Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Jeffrey Roache said there are currently short lines and minimal wait times. “There was little bit less than we expected. Since we’re shutting down the freeway, we want to have an overwhelming response.”

“H-3 is the best place to get tested without the long wait times,” Roache said adding there are more teams available to swiftly administer drive-thru testing.

Surge testing at the H-3 is part of a three-week federally funded program aimed at testing up to 90,000 people. The city, state, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of the Surgeon General are collaborating on the effort, which began Wednesday in response to the skyrocketing number of coronavirus cases on Oahu.

Individuals may pre-register online at doineedacovid19test.com. Residents are asked to bring the printed voucher from the online registration and a photo identification card to the H-3 surge testing site.