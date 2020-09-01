Television and radio – Sept. 1, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING: ARCA
|Menards West Series
|11 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL
|KBO: Samsung Lions at KIA Tigers (cont.)
|midnight
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MLB: Blue Jays at Marlins
|12:40 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MLB: Rangers/Astros or White Sox/Twins
|2:10 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|3:40 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|KBO: Hanwha Eagles at Doosan Bears
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs
|Eastern Semi, G2: Celtics vs. Raptors
|11:40 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Western 1st rd, G7: Jazz vs. Nuggets
|2:30 p.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Connecticut vs. New York
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|CYCLING: Tour de France
|Stage 4
|1:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Second Round
|East, G5: Islanders vs. Flyers
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|West, G5: Canucks vs. Golden Knights
|3:45 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER: Canadian Premier League
|York9 FC vs. FC Edmonton
|2 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|U.S. Open
|11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|U.S. Open
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|U.S. Open***
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|WEDNESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL
|KBO: Hanwha Eagles at Doosan Bears (cont.)
|midnight
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MLB: Giants at Rockies
|9:10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Cardinals/Reds or Blue Jays/Marlins
|12:40 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|3:40 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|MLB: Padres at Angels
|3:40 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|MLB: Padres at Angels
|3:40 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|KBO: SK Wyverns at KT Wiz
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinals
|Eastern Semi, G2: Heat vs. Bucks
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Western 1st, G7: Thunder vs. Rockets
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Los Angeles vs. Dallas
|2 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Los Angeles vs. Dallas
|2 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Washington vs. Seattle
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|CYCLING: Tour de France
|Stage 5
|1:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Second Round
|Western, G6: Avalanche vs. Stars
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|Canadian: HFX FC vs. Valour FC
|7 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta Utd. FC
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Canadian: Atletico Ottawa vs. Pacific FC
|2 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland
|4:30 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|U.S. Open
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NBA Playoffs: Jazz vs. Nuggets
|2:30 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|3:40 p.m.
|990-AM
|NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Canucks
|3:45 p.m.
|1500-AM
|WEDNESDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Giants at Rockies
|9:10 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NBA Playoffs: Thunder vs Rockets
|3 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|3:40 p.m.
|990-AM
