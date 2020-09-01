comscore Television and radio - Sept. 1, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Sept. 1, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:15 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
TV
Today
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING: ARCA
Menards West Series 11 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL
KBO: Samsung Lions at KIA Tigers (cont.) midnight ESPN2 21/224 74
MLB: Blue Jays at Marlins 12:40 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLB: Rangers/Astros or White Sox/Twins 2:10 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 3:40 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
KBO: Hanwha Eagles at Doosan Bears 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs
Eastern Semi, G2: Celtics vs. Raptors 11:40 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Western 1st rd, G7: Jazz vs. Nuggets 2:30 p.m. KITV 4 4
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Connecticut vs. New York 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
CYCLING: Tour de France
Stage 4 1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Second Round
East, G5: Islanders vs. Flyers 1 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
West, G5: Canucks vs. Golden Knights 3:45 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER: Canadian Premier League
York9 FC vs. FC Edmonton 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS
U.S. Open 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
U.S. Open 11 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
U.S. Open 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
U.S. Open*** 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
WEDNESDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL
KBO: Hanwha Eagles at Doosan Bears (cont.) midnight ESPN2 21/224 74
MLB: Giants at Rockies 9:10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Cardinals/Reds or Blue Jays/Marlins 12:40 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 3:40 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
MLB: Padres at Angels 3:40 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
MLB: Padres at Angels 3:40 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
KBO: SK Wyverns at KT Wiz 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinals
Eastern Semi, G2: Heat vs. Bucks 12:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Western 1st, G7: Thunder vs. Rockets 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Los Angeles vs. Dallas 2 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Los Angeles vs. Dallas 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Washington vs. Seattle 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
CYCLING: Tour de France
Stage 5 1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Second Round
Western, G6: Avalanche vs. Stars 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
Canadian: HFX FC vs. Valour FC 7 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta Utd. FC 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Canadian: Atletico Ottawa vs. Pacific FC 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
TENNIS
U.S. Open 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
U.S. Open 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
NBA Playoffs: Jazz vs. Nuggets 2:30 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 3:40 p.m. 990-AM
NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Canucks 3:45 p.m. 1500-AM
WEDNESDAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Giants at Rockies 9:10 a.m. 1500-AM
NBA Playoffs: Thunder vs Rockets 3 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 3:40 p.m. 990-AM

