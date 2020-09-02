University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine welcomes 77 incoming medical students

The University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine on Saturday welcomed 77 first-year medical students during a virtual White Coat Ceremony.

JABSOM announced the annual event, which marks the start of students’ medical careers at the start of the school of the school year. It was held online via Zoom rather than at JABSOM’s auditorium because of COVID-19 restrictions.

At the end of the ceremony, the class members and present physicians recited a modified version of the Hippocratic Oath.

The incoming students were broken up into smaller groups during an orientation week, when participated in activities to become familiar with JABSOM facilities, faculty, advisers and each other.

Their photos were also taken and their IDs were made, and the class of 2024 students were allowed to make video shout outs to friends and family.

“I just wanted to say thank you to all my family and my friends and my teachers and mentors who helped me get here to JABSOM,” said Kelli Kodame, an Iolani School graduate, in her video shout out. “I’m so excited to be here. This is the community that raised me, and I’m so excited to give back to this community.”

Kodame was born in raised in Honolulu.

During their final orientation day, students were separated into groups of six to eight students with advisers, who they will “journey” throughout their four years of medical school.