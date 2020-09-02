Americans Li, Rogers pull off upsets at U.S. Open

NEW YORK >> Unseeded Americans Ann Li and Shelby Rogers have pulled off upset victories in the second round of the U.S. Open.

Li beat No. 13-seeded Alison Riske in a matchup between Pennsylvanians, 6-0, 6-3. Li, who is 20 and ranked 128th, now has two career victories over players ranked in the top 75, and the wins have come in her two matches this week.

Rogers beat No. 11-seeded Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-1. By advancing to the third round, Rogers matched her best showing at the U.S. Open. She’s ranked 93rd.

In other action today, top-seeded Karolina Pliskova was upset by Caroline Garcia of France.

Pliskova failed to convert two set points in the second set and lost 6-1, 7-6 (2).

It was the first time since 2008 that the top-seeded woman lost in the second round at the Open.

Pliskova was a finalist at the Open in 2016 for the best Grand Slam result of her career.

Garcia, ranked 50th, beat Pliskova for the fourth time in their seven meetings.

And Novak Djokovic fell behind when he lost a tiebreaker for the first time this year, but rallied past Kyle Edmund in the second round of the U.S. Open to win 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Seeking his fourth U.S. Open title, Djokovic lost a physical first set that took more than an hour. He had been 10-0 in tiebreakers previously this year.

Djokovic dominated from there, and won for the 19th time in his past 20 Grand Slam matches. He is 25-0 this year, including his 17th major title at the Australian Open.

Djokovic hit 16 aces and lost only 12 points on his first serve.