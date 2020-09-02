comscore Television and radio — Sept. 2, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio — Sept. 2, 2020

  • Today
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
TV
TODAY  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL
KBO: Hanwha Eagles at Doosan Bears (cont.) midnight ESPN2 21/224 74
MLB: Giants at Rockies 9:10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Cardinals/Reds or Blue Jays/Marlins 12:40 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 3:40 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
MLB: Padres at Angels 3:40 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
MLB: Padres at Angels 3:40 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
KBO: SK Wyverns at KT Wiz 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinals
Eastern Semi, G2: Heat vs. Bucks 12:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Western 1st, G7: Thunder vs. Rockets 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Los Angeles vs. Dallas 2 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Los Angeles vs. Dallas 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Washington vs. Seattle 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
CYCLING: Tour de France
Stage 5 1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Second Round
Western, G6: Avalanche vs. Stars 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
Canadian: HFX FC vs. Valour FC 7 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta Utd. FC 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Canadian: Atletico Ottawa vs. Pacific FC 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
TENNIS
U.S. Open 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
U.S. Open 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

 

THURSDAY

  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING: FORMULA ONE
Italian Grand Prix, 1st practice 10:55 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASEBALL
MLB: Cubs/Pirates or Rangers/Astro 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Nationals at Phillies 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Padres/Angels or Blue Jays/Red Sox 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Padres at Angels 1 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 3:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, Conference SEMIFINALS
East G3: Raptors vs. Celtics 12:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
West G1: Nuggets vs. Clippers 3 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Dream vs. Liberty 12:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
Stage 6 12:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/21 87
FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
South Alabama at Southern Mississippi 3 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
GOLF
Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters midnight GOLF 30/216 86
Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters 3 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Tour: Golf with a Purpose Charity Challenge
  8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
Eastern, Game 6: Flyers vs. Islanders 1 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Western, Game 6: Golden Knights vs. Canucks 3:45 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
RUGBY
Super League: Salford vs. Castleford 3:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Super League: Hull Kingston vs. Wigan 6:55 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Super League: Wakefield vs. Leeds 9 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
NRL: Newcastle vs. Cronulla-Sutherland 10 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Spain 8:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
TENNIS
U.S. Open, 2nd Round 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
U.S. Open, 2nd Round 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
U.S. Open, 2nd Round 1 p.m.      ESPN2 21/224 74
RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
MLB: Giants at Rockies 9:10 a.m. 1500-AM
NHL Playoffs: Avalanche vs. Stars 2 p.m. 1500-AM
NBA Playoffs: Thunder vs Rockets 3 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 3:40 p.m. 990-AM
THURSDAY                    
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Mets 10:10 a.m. 1500-AM
NBA Playoffs: Nuggets vs. Clippers 3 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 3:30 p.m. 990-AM

