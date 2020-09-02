Television and radio — Sept. 2, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL
|KBO: Hanwha Eagles at Doosan Bears (cont.)
|midnight
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MLB: Giants at Rockies
|9:10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Cardinals/Reds or Blue Jays/Marlins
|12:40 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|3:40 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|MLB: Padres at Angels
|3:40 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|MLB: Padres at Angels
|3:40 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|KBO: SK Wyverns at KT Wiz
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinals
|Eastern Semi, G2: Heat vs. Bucks
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Western 1st, G7: Thunder vs. Rockets
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Los Angeles vs. Dallas
|2 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Los Angeles vs. Dallas
|2 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Washington vs. Seattle
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|CYCLING: Tour de France
|Stage 5
|1:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Second Round
|Western, G6: Avalanche vs. Stars
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|Canadian: HFX FC vs. Valour FC
|7 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta Utd. FC
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Canadian: Atletico Ottawa vs. Pacific FC
|2 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland
|4:30 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|U.S. Open
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|
THURSDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING: FORMULA ONE
|Italian Grand Prix, 1st practice
|10:55 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASEBALL
|MLB: Cubs/Pirates or Rangers/Astro
|7:30 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Nationals at Phillies
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Padres/Angels or Blue Jays/Red Sox
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Padres at Angels
|1 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|3:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|3:30 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, Conference SEMIFINALS
|East G3: Raptors vs. Celtics
|12:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|West G1: Nuggets vs. Clippers
|3 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Dream vs. Liberty
|12:30 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
|Stage 6
|12:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/21
|87
|FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
|South Alabama at Southern Mississippi
|3 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|GOLF
|Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters
|midnight
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters
|3 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Tour: Golf with a Purpose Charity Challenge
|8 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
|Eastern, Game 6: Flyers vs. Islanders
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Western, Game 6: Golden Knights vs. Canucks
|3:45 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|RUGBY
|Super League: Salford vs. Castleford
|3:30 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Super League: Hull Kingston vs. Wigan
|6:55 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Super League: Wakefield vs. Leeds
|9 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|NRL: Newcastle vs. Cronulla-Sutherland
|10 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOCCER
|UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Spain
|8:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open, 2nd Round
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|U.S. Open, 2nd Round
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|U.S. Open, 2nd Round
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Giants at Rockies
|9:10 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NHL Playoffs: Avalanche vs. Stars
|2 p.m.
|1500-AM
|NBA Playoffs: Thunder vs Rockets
|3 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|3:40 p.m.
|990-AM
|THURSDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Mets
|10:10 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NBA Playoffs: Nuggets vs. Clippers
|3 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|3:30 p.m.
|990-AM
