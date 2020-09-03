Police ask public for information after cow fatally shot on Big Isle

Police have opened an animal cruelty investigation involving a cow that appeared to have been fatally shot in Hawaii island.

South Kohala patrol officers responded to a report of a cow that appears to have been shot and killed with a firearm in the Pu’u section of Parker Ranch off of Mana Road, about nine miles east of Fire Road 7.

The alleged shooting occurred sometime between the night hours of Aug. 21 and the morning hours of Aug. 22.

Police are seeking witnesses in the animal cruelty case.

Anyone with information on the animal cruelty case is asked to call South Kohala patrol officer Sidra Brown at the Waimea Police Station at 887-3080. Tipsters may also call the non-emergency number at 935-3311 or CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.