Television and radio – Sept. 3, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 10:28 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
TV
Today
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING: FORMULA ONE
Italian Grand Prix, 1st practice 10:55 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASEBALL
MLB: Cubs/Pirates or Rangers/Astros 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Nationals at Phillies 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Padres/Angels or Blue Jays/Red Sox 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Padres at Angels 1 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 3:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, Conference SEMIFINALS
East G3: Raptors vs. Celtics 12:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
West G1: Nuggets vs. Clippers 3 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Dream vs. Liberty 12:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
Stage 6 12:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/21 87
FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
South Alabama at Southern Mississippi 3 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
GOLF
Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters midnight GOLF 30/216 86
Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters 3 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Tour: Golf with a Purpose Charity Challenge
  8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
Eastern, Game 6: Flyers vs. Islanders 1 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Western, Game 6: Golden Knights vs. Canucks 3:45 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
RUGBY
Super League: Salford vs. Castleford 3:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Super League: Hull Kingston vs. Wigan 6:55 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Super League: Wakefield vs. Leeds 9 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
NRL: Newcastle vs. Cronulla-Sutherland 10 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Spain 8:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
TENNIS
U.S. Open, 2nd Round 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
U.S. Open, 2nd Round 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
U.S. Open, 2nd Round 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
FRIDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AFL PREMIERSHIP FOOTBALL
Brisbane vs. Collingwood midnight ESPN2 21/224 74
North Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASEBALL
MLB: Nationals/Braves or Reds/Pirates 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Marlins at Rays 12:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLB: Nationals/Braves or Reds/Pirates 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Padres/Athletics or Rockies/Dodgers 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Rockies at Dodgers 3:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
MLB: Padres at Athletics 3:30 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
West, G1: Rockets vs. Lakers 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
East, G3: Bucks vs. Heat 12:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
Stage 7 1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
GOLF
Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters midnight GOLF 30/216 86
Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters2 3 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
TOUR Championship, Round 1 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
RUGBY
NRL: South Sydney vs. Melbourne midnight FS2 NA/241* 76*
Super League: Huddersfield vs. St. Helens 6:55 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Super League: Warrington vs. Hull 9 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
NRL: Canberra vs. Sydney 11:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League: Norway vs. Austria 8:30 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
Mexico Primera: Tijuana vs. Monterrey 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
TENNIS
U.S. Open, Round 3 6 a.m. ESPN 21/224 74
U.S. Open, Round 3 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Mets 10:10 a.m. 1500-AM
NBA Playoffs: Nuggets vs. Clippers 3 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 3:30 p.m. 990-AM
FRIDAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Orioles Doubleheader 10:25 a.m. 1500-AM
NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs. Rockets 3 p.m. 990-AM

