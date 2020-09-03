University of Hawaii expects $9.3M athletic deficit for fiscal year 2021

The University of Hawaii athletic department is currently projecting a $9.3 million deficit for the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2021, due to the impact of COVID-19 on its revenues.

That is on top of what could be in the neighborhood of a $4.4 million shortfall from pandemic-buffeted fiscal 2020 that closed June 30th, 2020.

Both figures, which were delivered in a report at a UH Board of Regents meeting today, are unaudited and could fluctuate based upon a number of factors including, for 2021, whether football is played in the spring.

They are also pegged to a UH Budget Office projection of a 16% reduction in state general funds support, the report said. In 2019, athletics derived about $16 million from direct government and institutional support.

The report said athletics has undertaken a series of expense reduction measures with “other actions” under consideration including “labor and benefits contingency scenarios.”

UH is projecting revenues of $32.9 million for FY 2021 and expenses of $42.2 million.

According to the report, the $9.3 million shortfall “assumes no women’s volleyball” and also reflects no seat premium revenues as well as the loss of $1.4 million in guarantees from football games that were to have been played at Arizona last week and Oregon later this month prior to the cancellation of the football season by the Mountain West Conference.

Boise State, Colorado State and Nevada, three schools UH competes against in football in the MWC, have projected deficits of $20 million, $16 million and $10 million respectively.