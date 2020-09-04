Hawaii sees 2 coronavirus-related deaths and 271 new cases as statewide tally grows to 9,473

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 271 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 81 fatalities and 9,473 cases.

No further details were provided about today’s latest deaths.

The Hilo Medical Center late Thursday reported the fifth COVID-19 death at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, as part of an outbreak there with a total 61 residents and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials told the Star-Advertiser on Thursday the Hawaii County deaths are pending verification.

A total of 67 deaths have been on Oahu, eight on Maui, three on the Big Island, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland. The U.S. death toll is over 187,000 today.

The total new cases today included 236 on Oahu, 34 on Hawaii island and one in Maui County.

As of today, 6,537 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 2,855 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 30% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Seventy-seven new release cases were reported today.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak included 8,575 on Oahu, 469 in Hawaii County, 347 in Maui County, and 57 in Kauai County. There are also 25 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Hawaii’s run of triple-digit increases in daily new COVID-19 cases in August prompted state, city and federal government to partner in a free surge testing program on Oahu to administer tests to 90,000 people over roughly three weeks. Go to doIneedacovid19test.com for more information.

This breaking news story will be updated again.