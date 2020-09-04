Hawaiian Airlines drops change fees for all flights

Hawaiian Airlines is eliminating change fees for all flights and says that passengers traveling between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland, its international destinations or within the Hawaiian Islands can now reschedule their flights without incurring a charge.

The state’s largest carrier, which already has been waiving change fees for guests who need to postpone their trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is extending the benefit to travelers across its entire network.

“We know our guests’ plans change for a variety of reasons, and we want them to book a flight with confidence and the flexibility to travel when they are ready to take that special Hawaii vacation, visit friends and relatives or do business on our neighbor islands,” Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said.

Hawaiian eliminated change fees for passengers who purchase tickets or redeem HawaiianMiles for Main Cabin, Extra Comfort or First/Premium Cabin Class seats. Main Cabin Basic guests, who receive the lowest fares between the U.S. mainland and Hawaii, can modify their flight date without a change fee for tickets purchased through the end of the year under the airline’s existing COVID-19 waivers.

All travelers arriving in Hawaii or flying between the islands must now also complete the state’s online Safe Travels Hawaii form.