Pedestrian fatally struck by truck in Kailua was retired University of Hawaii professor

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 80-year-old pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Kailua Thursday as Jerome M. Comcowich of Kailua.

The crash occurred on Keolu Drive at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a pedestrian later identified as Comcowich was walking northeast in a bike lane on the street when a white 2015 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck operated by a 57-year-old man traveling in the same direction veered right and struck two parked vehicles and Comcowich.

He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died. Comcowich was a retired professor at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Police said drugs and alcohol on the part of the driver may be factors in the crash. Speed was not involved.

Police arrested the driver on the suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.