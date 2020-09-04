Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Honolulu County service-center appointments are canceled through at least Wednesday, Sept. 9. A story on page B1 Wednesday referred to the wrong day of the week; the date was correct.

>> Unemployed workers in Hawaii who receive more than $100 in weekly unemployment benefits would be eligible for only $300 in additional benefits through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A story on B1 Thursday inaccurately reported a higher amount.