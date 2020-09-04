Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Honolulu County service-center appointments are canceled through at least Wednesday, Sept. 9. A story on page B1 Wednesday referred to the wrong day of the week; the date was correct.
>> Unemployed workers in Hawaii who receive more than $100 in weekly unemployment benefits would be eligible for only $300 in additional benefits through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A story on B1 Thursday inaccurately reported a higher amount.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.