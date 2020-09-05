comscore Television and radio - Sept. 5, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – Sept. 5, 2020

On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***—delayed. West Coast MLB games subject to blackout.
 
TV
Today
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
Formula One Italian Grand Prix qualif. 2:55 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
IMSA Weathertech Road Atlanta 5:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Xfinity Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 6:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
NHRA Indianapolis qualifying 8 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
IMSA Weathertech Road Atlanta 8:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: MLB
Padres at Athletics 10 a.m. KHON 3 3
Reds at Pirates 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Astros at Angels (doubleheader) 1 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
Rockies at Dodgers 3 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
East, Game 4: Raptors vs. Celtics 12:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
West, Game 2: Nuggets vs. Clippers 3 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
Stage 8 2 a.m. KHNL 8 8
FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
Eastern Kentucky at Marshall 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Middle Tennessee State at Army 7:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
SMU at Texas State 10:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Arkansas State at Memphis 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
European Andalucia Masters 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Tour Championship 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
East, Game 7: Islanders at Flyers 1:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8
HORSE RACING
Kentucky Derby 8:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
SOCCER
UEFA Nations: Macedonia vs. Armenia 2:50 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
UEFA Nations: Iceland vs. England 6 a.m. KITV 4 4
Canadian: Valour vs. Forge 6 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
NWSL: Sky Blue vs. Washington 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7
UEFA Nations: Portugal vs. Croatia 8:30 a.m. KITV 4 4
Canadian: York9 vs. Cavalry 8:45 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
MLS: Atlanta United vs. Orlando City 2 p.m. KHON 3 3
TENNIS
U.S. Open, Round 3 5 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Sunday
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
NHRA Indianapolis 5 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Formula One Italian Grand Prix 3:05 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
NHRA Indianapolis 7 a.m. KHON 3 3
Gander Trucks S.C. Education Lottery 200 8 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
NASCAR Cup Southern 500 noon NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: MLB
Brewers at Cardinals 7 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Astros at Angels 10 a.m. FSW 20/226 81*
Padres at Athletics 10 a.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
Astros at Angels 10 a.m. TBS 28/551 121
Cardinals at Cubs 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Rockies at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
East, Game 4: Bucks vs. Heat 9:30 a.m. KITV 4 6
West, Game 2: Rockets vs. Lakers 2:30 p.m. KITV 4 6
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Sky vs. Sparks 2 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
BOXING
PBC undercard noon FS1 NA/214 75
Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos 2 p.m. KHON 3 3
CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
Stage 9 1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
GOLF
European Andalucia Masters 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Tour Championship 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Tour Championship 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8
MOTORCYCLES
FIM Motorcross MX2 Italy 3 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
FIM Motorcross MXPG Italy 4 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
SOCCER
Canadian: Atletico Ottawa vs. Wanderers 5:45 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
UEFA Nations: Ireland Republic vs. Finland 5:50 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
UEFA Nations: Serbia vs. Turkey 8:30 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
Canadian: Pacific vs. Edmonton 8:45 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
MLS: Nashville vs. Inter Miami 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLS: L.A. FC vs. L.A. Galaxy 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
TENNIS
U.S. Open, round of 16 5 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
U.S. Open, round of 16 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
 
Radio
Today
  TIME STATION
NASCAR: Xfinity Series 6 a.m. 1500-AM
Kentucky Derby 11:30 a.m. 1500-AM
NBA Playoffs: Raptors vs. Celtics Noon 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MLB: Dodgers vs. Rockies 2 p.m. 990-AM
MLB: Giants vs. Diamondbacks 2:45 p.m. 1500-AM
Sunday
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees vs. Orioles 6:25 a.m. 1500-AM
NBA Playoffs: Bucks vs. Heat 9 a.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MLB: Giants vs. Diamondbacks 9:35 a.m./JIP 1500-AM
MLB: Cardinals vs. Cubs Noon/JIP 1420-AM/92.7-FM
NHL Playoffs: Stars vs. Golden Knights 2 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Dodgers vs. Rockies 3 p.m. 990-AM

