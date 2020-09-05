Television and radio – Sept. 5, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|TV
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Formula One Italian Grand Prix qualif.
|2:55 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|IMSA Weathertech Road Atlanta
|5:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Xfinity Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200
|6:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|NHRA Indianapolis qualifying
|8 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|IMSA Weathertech Road Atlanta
|8:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Padres at Athletics
|10 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Reds at Pirates
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Astros at Angels (doubleheader)
|1 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|Rockies at Dodgers
|3 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|East, Game 4: Raptors vs. Celtics
|12:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|West, Game 2: Nuggets vs. Clippers
|3 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
|Stage 8
|2 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
|Eastern Kentucky at Marshall
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Middle Tennessee State at Army
|7:30 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|SMU at Texas State
|10:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Arkansas State at Memphis
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|European Andalucia Masters
|1:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Tour Championship
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
|East, Game 7: Islanders at Flyers
|1:30 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|HORSE RACING
|Kentucky Derby
|8:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|SOCCER
|UEFA Nations: Macedonia vs. Armenia
|2:50 a.m.
|ESPNN
|NA/225*
|72
|UEFA Nations: Iceland vs. England
|6 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Canadian: Valour vs. Forge
|6 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|NWSL: Sky Blue vs. Washington
|7 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|UEFA Nations: Portugal vs. Croatia
|8:30 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Canadian: York9 vs. Cavalry
|8:45 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|MLS: Atlanta United vs. Orlando City
|2 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open, Round 3
|5 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Sunday
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|NHRA Indianapolis
|5 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Formula One Italian Grand Prix
|3:05 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|NHRA Indianapolis
|7 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Gander Trucks S.C. Education Lottery 200
|8 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|NASCAR Cup Southern 500
|noon
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Brewers at Cardinals
|7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Astros at Angels
|10 a.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|Padres at Athletics
|10 a.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Astros at Angels
|10 a.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|Cardinals at Cubs
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Rockies at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|East, Game 4: Bucks vs. Heat
|9:30 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|6
|West, Game 2: Rockets vs. Lakers
|2:30 p.m.
|KITV
|4
|6
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Sky vs. Sparks
|2 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|BOXING
|PBC undercard
|noon
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos
|2 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
|Stage 9
|1:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|GOLF
|European Andalucia Masters
|1:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Tour Championship
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Tour Championship
|9 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|MOTORCYCLES
|FIM Motorcross MX2 Italy
|3 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|FIM Motorcross MXPG Italy
|4 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|SOCCER
|Canadian: Atletico Ottawa vs. Wanderers
|5:45 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|UEFA Nations: Ireland Republic vs. Finland
|5:50 a.m.
|ESPNN
|NA/225*
|72
|UEFA Nations: Serbia vs. Turkey
|8:30 a.m.
|ESPNN
|NA/225*
|72
|Canadian: Pacific vs. Edmonton
|8:45 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|MLS: Nashville vs. Inter Miami
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MLS: L.A. FC vs. L.A. Galaxy
|4:30 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open, round of 16
|5 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|U.S. Open, round of 16
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Radio
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|NASCAR: Xfinity Series
|6 a.m.
|1500-AM
|Kentucky Derby
|11:30 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NBA Playoffs: Raptors vs. Celtics
|Noon
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MLB: Dodgers vs. Rockies
|2 p.m.
|990-AM
|MLB: Giants vs. Diamondbacks
|2:45 p.m.
|1500-AM
|Sunday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees vs. Orioles
|6:25 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NBA Playoffs: Bucks vs. Heat
|9 a.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MLB: Giants vs. Diamondbacks
|9:35 a.m./JIP
|1500-AM
|MLB: Cardinals vs. Cubs
|Noon/JIP
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|NHL Playoffs: Stars vs. Golden Knights
|2 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Dodgers vs. Rockies
|3 p.m.
|990-AM
