Las Vegas Advisor: Football contests take a hit during pandemic

Football season in Las Vegas usually means promotions, parties, betting specials and football contests.

However, fallout from the pandemic has rendered many promotional plans uncertain at best. For example, the two biggest free football contests in town probably won’t be offered this year. Station Casinos’ “Pick & Play” is a no-show for sure, and the perennial best of the freebies, “Pick the Pros” from Boyd Gaming, hasn’t declared, but is also unlikely to run.

Filling the void is the Rampart Casino, which is running the only two verified free contests so far, “Red Zone to Riches” and “Beat the Bookie,” with a combined weekly prize pool of $3,000. You don’t have to know anything about football; just pick the teams you like and watch the results unfold.

Get a room: Several of the pay contests are running and if you enter the $1,500 SuperContest at Westgate Las Vegas, you get a complimentary 2-night stay every week during the regular season. The comp is good on weekends and includes resort fees, so if you put a value of $150 per stay on this perk, you need to use the rooms just 10 weeks to completely recoup your contest entry fee.

NOYO: Chalk up another postponement for OYO (formerly Hooters), which continues to announce and re-announce its reopening date. Previously scheduled for last week, the resort that’s located on Tropicana Avenue just east of the Strip now says it will open on Sept. 15.

Singing frog: Wynn Las Vegas and the local Tenaya Creek brewery have joined forces to produce Singing Frog beer, a premium lager sold exclusively at the Wynn and Tenaya Creek’s downtown taproom. The name comes from the Singing Frog character featured in Wynn’s Lake of Dreams water show.

Question: When will the Mirage volcano be re-erupting?

Answer: The reopening of the Mirage last week included the return of the Volcano, which is once again erupting nightly, beginning at 8 p.m. Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has also reopened.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.