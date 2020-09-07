8-foot shark bites snorkeler, 70, at Big Isle beach

A 70-year-old woman was in stable condition after being bitten by a shark while snorkeling on Hawaii island.
The attack occurred around 4:30 p.m. Sunday as the woman was snorkeling in about 10 feet of water off Puako by Kapuniau Point, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department. An 8-foot shark bit the woman on her left ankle, but she was able to make it shore on her own where an off-duty Ocean Safety employee helped control the bleeding until EMS arrived, HFD said.
EMS transported her to the hospital in stable condition.
Firefighters conducted an aerial search of the coastline via helicopter but were unable to find the shark.
