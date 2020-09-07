Woman’s body found on Kahala beach; cause of death unknown

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office had no information on the cause of death of a woman whose body was found along the shoreline in Kahala on Sunday.

Police said the woman was reported missing Saturday night after she was seen entering the ocean at a beach park in the neighborhood.

The Honolulu Fire Department, Honolulu Police Department, United States Coast Guard and the State Department of Land and Natural Resources conducted a ground and air search into the evening, but were unable to locate the woman, police said.

The woman’s body was discovered early Sunday morning along the shoreline. Police said there were no apparent signs of foul play.

The case is pending autopsy findings, police said.