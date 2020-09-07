comscore Television and radio - Sept. 7, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Sept. 7, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:09 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
 
TV
Today
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL
MLB: Cardinals at Cubs 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLB: Rockies at Padres 3:10 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLB: Rockies at Padres 3:10 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
KBO: Lotte Giants at NC Dinos 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinal
Eastern, G5: Celtics vs. Raptors 12:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Western, G3: Clippers vs. Nuggets 3 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Connecticut vs. Phoenix noon CBSSN NA/247* 83
FOOTBALL: College
BYU at Navy 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
PGA Tour Championship 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Tour Championship 7:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Final
Eastern, G1: Islanders vs. Lightning 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
MOTORCYCLES
Motocross: RedBud National 2 9 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER: UEFA Nations League
Scotland at Czech Republic 8:45 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
TENNIS
U.S. Open 5 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
U.S. Open 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
TUESDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL
KBO: Lotte Giants at NC Dinos (cont.) midnight ESPN2 21/224 74
MLB: Red Sox at Phillies 1:05 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLB: Rockies at Padres 3:10 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
MLB: Dodgers at Diamondbacks 3:40 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at SK Wyverns 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinals
Eastern, G5: Heat vs. Bucks 12:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Western, G3: Lakers vs. Rockets 3 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Los Angeles vs. New York 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Minnesota vs. Washington 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Indiana vs. Las Vegas 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
CYCLING: Tour de France
Stage 10 1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Final
Western, G2: Stars vs. Golden Knights 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
UEFA Nations: England at Denmark 8:45 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Mexican: Atlas at Monterrey 2:06 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS
ATP Kitzbuhel; WTA Istanbul midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
U.S. Open 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
U.S. Open 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
 
Radio
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB: Marlins at Braves 7:10 a.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
NHL playoffs: Islanders vs. Lightning 2 p.m. 1500-AM
NBA playoffs: Clippers vs. Nuggets 3 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
Tuesday
  TIME STATION
NHL playoffs: Stars vs. Golden Knights 1 p.m. 1500-AM
NBA playoffs: Lakers vs. Rockets 3 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
NBA playoffs: Lakers vs. Rockets 3 p.m. 990-AM
MLB: Dodgers at Diamondbacks JIP after Hou/LAL 990-AM

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
No Giannis, no problem: Bucks top Heat in OT, force Game 5
Next Story
Scoreboard
Looking Back

Scroll Up